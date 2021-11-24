Idaho agriculture officials and Gov. Brad Little on Nov. 23 toured a new Boise lab building that will help scientists and technicians keep up with higher testing volume.
Cattle headcount has grown in recent years, and processing capacity is increasing after being almost nonexistent about five years ago, Little, a Republican rancher from Emmett, said of the cattle industry.
“There are great things that have happened in animal agriculture,” he said.
Early and accurate disease recognition, part of the lab’s mission, becomes increasingly important as the livestock population grows, Little said.
The new Diagnostic Laboratory houses the State Department of Agriculture’s animal health, plant pathology and dairy labs.
“We couldn’t be prouder,” Little said.
The Idaho Legislature and participants in the state’s agriculture industry supported the project. The 2019 Legislature approved $8 million from the General Fund — sourced by income and sales taxes primarily — and $2 million from Department of Agriculture dedicated funds, which are fees for service. The project was competed for $1.1 million below the budgeted amount.
The 18,500-square-foot structure lies on state-owned land on part of the department’s east Boise campus. The site could accommodate future expansion.
Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould and Bureau of Laboratories Chief Dan Salmi said the building has more room and a much more efficient layout than previous lab space, in a neighboring 1965 building the Department of Health and Welfare owns. The new building can handle two to three times the sample volume.
Salmi said testing volume in the animal health lab has been growing at more than 10% a year in the last several years. Meanwhile, dairy and plant pathology testing volume are seeing incremental annual gains.
A Department of Agriculture project summary said voluntary and regulatory testing help ensure food-supply safety, and the Diagnostic Laboratory “serves a vital role in monitoring public, animal and plant health” in the state.
Lab analysis is performed for livestock producers, farmers, ranchers, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the state Department of Health and Welfare, USDA, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Lab operations employ 17 full-time, plus temporary staff.
The State Department of Agriculture said the lab plays a vital role in monitoring animal disease. It conducts testing required for beef cattle to go to processing plants, and testing required for many animals to go across state lines.
Idaho has about 2.5 million head of cattle, 296,000 sheep and goats, and 48,000 horses and other equines, the department said. Its animal health laboratory tested about 481,000 animal disease samples in the fiscal year that ended June 30.
Animal health lab services have seen “dramatic growth” recently, the department said, and brucellosis testing for the last three years averaged 410,000. That testing, required of all cattle before slaughter, is expected to rise in coming years by as much as 40% as new meat processing plants open in south central and eastern Idaho.
Brucellosis testing also is required for cattle moving out of the Yellowstone National Park area, where the disease has been found in bison and elk. It can cause abortion, infertility and sterility.