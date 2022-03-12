BOISE — The Idaho Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee March 10 voted 5-4 to advance a replacement proposal to help veterinarians pay education expenses if they work in rural areas with livestock.
The committee sent Senate Bill 1380 to the full Senate with a do-pass recommendation. It replaces SB 1344, which died in committee.
The new bill keeps its predecessor’s participation and loan-repayment limits. Up to 10 veterinarians per year could receive a maximum of $25,000 a year to repay education expenses for up to three years, as long as they are not already enrolled in another repayment program.
Also like the earlier proposal, qualifying veterinarians would agree to devote at least half their practices to caring for livestock in rural areas.
The new bill adds a requirement that the veterinarian sign a contract to spend at least four years in production animal care in a rural area.
Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, the bill’s sponsor, said the four-year commitment is envisioned as allowing the practice to become established while not overburdening the vet if he or she needs to relocate earlier. A vet who does not fulfill the contract would be required to repay the final year’s grant amount.
The bill would task the Idaho State Department of Agriculture to form an in-house committee to screen and select applicants and monitor participation.
The earlier proposal called for a grant-review board of appointees. Having a board was deemed potentially too cumbersome and heavy-handed, but a motion to have the Senate amend the bill to instead use a department committee did not advance.
The new bill, like its predecessor, would establish a fund to which federal money and private donations could be added.
“I’m disappointed the industry didn’t come to the table with an initial contribution,” said Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian. “I’m not sure this is the way to solve the problem.”
Several committee members opposed paying for the program mainly with the state general fund.
Livestock industry representatives stressed the industries’ substantial contribution to annual farm gate receipts and the state economy overall. The industries pay fees into state Department of Agriculture funds dedicated for industry-specific purposes.
David Claiborne, an attorney for the Idaho Dairymen’s Association, said the group since 2008 has made substantial annual contributions to the Northwest Bovine Veterinary Experience Program.
There was widespread agreement that livestock industries are major economic contributors and that there is a shortage of production-animal veterinarians — largely because treating pets pays more. Meanwhile, there are more required cattle vaccinations a vet must administer.
“I question whether this is going to greatly help that or not,” said Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg.
An incentive program probably is not enough to keep vets in rural areas and focused on large animals, and there are other potential approaches that are not government-driven, he said.