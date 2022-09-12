Idaho wolf (copy)

A photo of a wolf taken by a remote Idaho Department of Fish and Game camera. 

 IDFG

Idaho livestock producers reported fewer potentially wolf-caused depredations to USDA Wildlife Services in the fiscal year that ended June 30, and in its final quarter.

The number of depredations Wildlife Services confirmed as wolf-caused also dropped in both reporting periods.

