Idaho livestock producers reported fewer potentially wolf-caused depredations to USDA Wildlife Services in the fiscal year that ended June 30, and in its final quarter.
The number of depredations Wildlife Services confirmed as wolf-caused also dropped in both reporting periods.
Jared Hedelius, who directs Wildlife Services in the state, told the Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board Sept. 12 that his office in the fiscal year investigated 157 reports of potentially wolf-caused livestock depredations, down 16% from 187 in the year-earlier period. Eighty-five were confirmed as wolf-caused, down 21.3% from 108 a year earlier.
Wildlife Services in the April-June quarter investigated 33 depredations, down 26.6% from 45, and confirmed 15 as wolf-caused, down 16.6% from 18.
Hedelius said he expects another year-to-year drop in the July-September quarter.
Hedelius, a wildlife biologist, said that as the wolves are removed from areas of chronic livestock depredation, their replacements “may not be wolves that are targeting or looking for livestock.” They could be looking for deer or elk instead.
The board contracts with Wildlife Services to investigate wolf depredation complaints and to conduct control actions as directed by the state Department of Fish and Game. It is funded by the Legislature, Fish and Game and the livestock industry. Fish and Game and State Department of Agriculture directors co-chair the board.
Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever said the state’s wolf population has stayed steady in the past couple of years. But more of the annual harvest, such as by hunting and trapping, is occurring in areas of chronic wolf-livestock conflicts or where elk populations remain below objectives, he said.
The state has more than 1,500 wolves.
The Legislature in 2021 increased allowed wolf harvest and authorized additional methods of take as well as the use of private contractors. The law also increased the amount of money Fish and Game transfers to the wolf board annually. The board last year contracted with a company to help Fish and Game collar wolves for tracking.
Hedelius said Wildlife Services in the past year spent about half the money the wolf board authorized.
Schriever said that despite the recent drop in depredations, Wildlife Services needs flexibility and “some margin of safety” in its budgeted amount because demand can change quickly.
But the board needs to be ready to spend on other needs if warranted, he said.
Hedelius said if the board eventually hires additional contractors, Wildlife Services’ role would not change.
