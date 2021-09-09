BOISE — Many Idaho ranchers and farm groups are worried that the Idaho Department of Lands may soon increase its grazing lease rate.
The proposal, according to officials, would raise the lease rate on public lands in 2022 per animal unit month, or AUM, from $7.07 to $10.73, a 52% increase.
AUM is the amount of forage needed by an "animal unit" — such as a bull or cow-calf pair — grazing for one month.
Experts estimate the proposal would impact about 800 ranchers and 1,100 grazing leases. Advocates say the proposal would promote fair market value; critics say it would hurt farmers who are already struggling through this year's drought.
The department presented a draft proposal to Gov. Brad Little this summer. At the next meeting Sept. 21, the department will finalize its proposal.
Jason Laney, grazing, ag and conservation leasing program manager for the department, said the agency has been considering a new grazing rate formula since 2012, with its most recent push in 2018. If this proposal passes, it would be the first time the formula has changed since 1992.
The main reason the department is developing a new grazing fee, Laney said, "is because the 1992 formula is likely not yielding a fair market value for our grazing leases."
Advocates' main argument is that grazing fees the state charges are only about a third of what private landowners charge. The grazing fee rate for cattle on private Idaho lands, according to USDA's latest report, was $18.50 per AUM in 2020.
The new public grazing rate will still only be about 60% of what private landowners charge.
A precedent for higher fees also exists in other states. According to Laney of the state Land Department, several other Western states have already made changes to grazing fees.
Montana, for example, instituted a four-year phase-in rate increase starting in 2012. Montana's current rate is $13.41 per AUM.
Ranchers, however, say comparing public to private lands is like comparing apples to oranges.
"People claim that because the proposal is gonna be below the private lease rate, that's still a great bargain. Well, no, it's not," said Russ Hendricks, director of governmental affairs at the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation.
According to anecdotal evidence, Hendricks said, even before the proposed increase, "it's already more expensive to graze on state land than on private land."
Hendricks compared leasing private land to renting a furnished apartment and leasing public land to renting an unfurnished apartment.
On public state lands, according to Hendricks, ranchers are responsible for buying materials, building fences and corrals, providing noxious weed control, hauling animals, installing water infrastructure and making repairs. On private land, in contrast, the landlord is typically responsible for improvements.
Another hidden cost to grazing on private land, Hendricks said, is predatory pressure. Public lands are more likely to be in far-flung places where livestock deaths from predators, including wolves, are more common. Coyotes, too, can harass animals, leaving them stressed so they don't put on as much weight. In Northern Idaho, ranchers even deal with grizzly bears.
Idaho Farm Bureau the next few weeks is collecting survey answers from farmers to submit to the Lands Department in an effort to shut down the proposal.