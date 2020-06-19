GOODING, Idaho — Cars lined up for blocks for the regular Thursday food distribution at Helping Hearts and Hands mobile food pantry. But residents needing assistance likely weren’t expecting masked men, women and a few youngsters in cowboy hats and boots lending a hand.
Cattle ranchers and others in Idaho’s beef industry were there to distribute something extra in food boxes — valuable beef products donated through the Beef Counts program.
That program began 10 years ago through a partnership between the Idaho Food Bank and members of Idaho’s beef industry, including Idaho Cattle Association, Idaho CattleWomen Council, Idaho Beef Council and Agri Beef Co.
Since 2010, the program has provided more than 1.53 million 3-ounce servings to Idaho’s food-insecure. That much-needed protein is the result of cash donations rallied by cattle producers and a $50,000 annual contribution from Agri Beef.
On Thursday, ranchers and others were loading 6 pounds of ground beef and two 3-pound beef roasts per family into waiting vehicles. Event organizers were prepared to help feed 150 families.
Cattle producers are happy to participate in the event, “providing nutrient-dense protein to friends and neighbors,” Bill Lickley, vice chairman of the Idaho Beef Council, said.
“We are blessed to be in agriculture. No matter what economic times we’re in, we don’t need to worry about having something to eat,” he said.
But that’s not the case for everyone, and it’s always a challenge for the Idaho Food Bank to get high-quality protein, he said.
“We’re happy to help fill that need,” he said.
The industry always responds when it’s called to participate in food bank events, Dawn Anderson, president of the Idaho Cattle Association, said.
Cattle producers understand not everyone has the ability to purchase nutritious, quality beef. Hopefully, when people getting assistance are able to purchase more protein, they’ll choose nutritious beef, she said.
“But the bottom line is it’s just the right thing to do,” she said.
Beef Counts allows the food bank to purchase a large quantity of protein-rich food, which is hard to come by, said Carlyn Blake, development manager for the Idaho Food Bank.
“We can always use more. But if it wasn’t for the Beef Counts program, we’d be providing a lot less,” she said.
Beef Counts donations are solely dedicated to purchasing beef for the food bank, and the food bank receives it on a quarterly basis. The program purchases beef from Agri Beef at a highly discounted price, she said.
Beef is a product that isn’t readily available to food banks, she said.
“So it’s very exciting to be able to provide that,” she said.
Food donations are needed now more than ever. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, some of the food bank’s partners are seeing a 50% or more uptick in people needing assistance — some of whom have never needed it before, she said.
The beef distribution in Gooding is part of the 22,000 servings provided by the recent $14,600 donation from Agri Beef’s Performix division and Nutra Blend, Liz Moore, Agri Beef's marketing manager, said.
Beef Counts also operates in Washington. For more information or to donate visit: beefcounts.org