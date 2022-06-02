BOISE — A mid-May wolf attack resulted in the deaths of 143 ewes and lambs in Idaho, the state Rangeland Resources Commission reports.
Two adult wolves attacked a band of sheep grazing on the back side of Shaw Mountain east of Boise and pushed them into a steep gully, according to the commission.
“The wolves scared the hell out of them and pushed them into that little canyon and piled them in there,” rancher Frank Shirts said in a commission news release. The wolves “didn’t consume anything. The sheep just suffocated in the pileup and died."
The mid-May attack occurred during the day, a rarity. Herders saw the two wolves running into the band and saw the sheep fall into the gully. Two herders chased off the wolves. Two Great Pyrenees dogs guarding the sheep were not injured.
The sheep were among about 2,500 ewes and lambs that crossed State Highway 55 north of Eagle in mid-March. They grazed the Boise Foothills, following green-up to higher pastures.
Shirts said the wolf-predation loss is his largest ever. He said he would apply for compensation funds. The state Office of Species Conservation distributes money for wolf-caused losses of livestock as verified by USDA Wildlife Services.
The state Department of Fish and Game authorized Wildlife Services to conduct a control action in the area through the end of May but no wolves were killed.
Jared Hedelius, state director for Wildlife Services, said the agency sent a wildlife specialist to the site. The specialist spent several days monitoring the area and the wolves did not return.
“Right now we are continuing to monitor the situation up there but do not have an active control action in that area anymore,” Hedelius told Capital Press June 2.
“We know that wolves are present on the Boise Front” mountain range, Brian Pearson, a Fish and Game regional spokesman, said in the release.
The attack was in Game Management Unit No. 39, where wolves chronically kill livestock.
"We have expanded seasons and methods of take” in the unit “and often have to address depredations using control actions,” Pearson said.
Fish and Game officials said they are unsure whether the wolves were dispersing from a pack or whether a pack is in the Shaw Mountain area.
Shirts could not immediately be reached for comment.
The sheep have since moved away from the area where the attack occurred. Wildlife Services typically removes 5 to 14 wolves annually from the Boise foothills in response to livestock depredation.
Fish and Game estimates there are about 1,600 wolves in the state after pups are born in the spring. The population typically dips below 900 during late winter due to hunting, trapping seasons and other causes of wolf mortality.