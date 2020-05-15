The Idaho portion of a three-state project to create wildfire fuel breaks in sagebrush country recently secured federal approval.
U.S. Department of the Interior Acting Secretary for Land and Minerals Management Casey Hammond on May 7 signed a Record of Decision selecting the Bureau of Land Management’s preferred management alternative for the Idaho part of the Tri-State Fuel Breaks Project.
The decision, which can be challenged in federal district court, allows BLM to start developing a fuel-break network of 20,629 acres along 439 miles of roads in southwest Idaho, a May 14 Federal Register announcement said. The project’s Environmental Impact Statement analyzing management alternatives was released in draft form last October. The final EIS was released April 3.
Mechanical or chemical treatments of vegetation — or biological approaches such as targeted grazing — will be used.
Goals include reducing wildfire risk and severity, improving habitat for sage grouse and other wildlife, and limiting the spread of invasive plants such as cheat grass and medusahead.
Lance Okeson, Boise District BLM fuels program leader, said the selected alternative blends elements of the other alternatives to limit impacts on wildlife and cultural resources. Public concerns included that the fuel breaks could disturb and fragment habitat while being difficult to keep sufficiently weed-free.
The EIS addresses monitoring and treating weeds, and minimizing wildfire impact over time so large-scale fragmentation risk is reduced.
If funding is received in the next cycle, surveys would be done in the spring and summer of 2021, followed by treatments that fall, he said.
The 3.6 million-acre project spans parts of southeastern Oregon and southwestern Nevada. It would tie into an existing network of fuel breaks in northern Nevada.
The Idaho approval allows for a phased approach to prioritize well-maintained, strategically connected routes, the announcement said. BLM Oregon will issue a decision on that state’s portion of the project on a yet-to-be-determined date.