BURLEY, Idaho — Four of Idaho’s state legislators tackled cattle-related issues that could be debated in the 2021 session during the Idaho Cattle Association's summer conference this week.
Speaker of the House Scott Bedke, Sen. Bert Brackett and Reps. Jerald Raymond and Laurie Lickley — cattle producers themselves and members of the Legislature’s unofficial “ribeye caucus” — gave their insider views on driver privilege cards for undocumented workers, deregulating pregnancy checks on cows and a potential state meat inspection system.
Lickley said she’s not sure “the pulse is there” among voters to allow a bill on the driver privilege cards to move forward.
Bedke called the issue a “sticky wicket.”
The larger problem is there’s no federal immigration policy that’s working. People look at the driver cards as a stepping stone to citizenship, and many are of the opinion that undocumented workers should be sent home, he said.
“This is asking a lot of your political representatives. This legitimizes a situation people are upset with,” he said.
The issue of deregulating pregnancy testing by licensed veterinarians to allow unlicensed individuals to be paid for that practice is one Lickley would like to see the industry work out, she said.
On the one hand, there is a shortage of veterinarians in rural areas. On the other, it’s a matter of whether the industry is willing to relax some of its professional standards, she said.
The Legislature has dealt with deregulation in other fields, such as dentistry and ophthalmology, and it’s not going away. But it does create winners and losers, she said.
Brackett agreed, saying, “You’re asking the Legislature to pick winners and losers.”
The industry needs to work it out; the Legislature has more important things to consider, he said.
Bedke sees it as a “buyer beware” issue.
“If you want to have somebody that’s unlicensed preg test your cattle, who are we to get in the way?” he said.
But the Legislature has dealt with deregulation before, he said.
“Sometimes we do, sometimes we don’t. It depends on how the wind’s blowing that year,” he said.
Raymond, whose son is a veterinarian, said it’s a matter of diagnostics and whether a cow lives or dies or stays on the ranch or leaves.
It’s also a matter of valuing education. Deregulating the practice says Idaho doesn’t value veterinarians’ education or their services, he said.
“I don’t know how we can call a vet at 2 in the morning for an emergency and we don’t support him at 3 in the afternoon,” he said.
Lickley said there’s also been some interest in establishing a state meat inspection system to allow custom butchers, exempt from federal inspection, to sell to consumers and retailers.
That would allow cattle producers to sell cattle more broadly than locker beef to individuals who have it cut by custom butchers.
A state system would have to be at least as restrictive as federal inspection, and the industry needs to decide whether it wants a state system, she said.