Idaho leaders raised several concerns about Lava Ridge, a big wind power project proposed about 25 miles northeast of Twin Falls.
The project would have up to 400 turbines on about 84,000 acres of federal, state and private land as proposed by Magic Valley Energy LLC and LS Power.
In a draft environmental impact statement, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said it prefers two smaller-scale alternatives. BLM is taking comments through March 21 and has scheduled several public meetings.
Lava Ridge lacks community support and poses several potential problems, Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson and U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch said in a Feb. 6 letter to Karen Kelleher, BLM Idaho director.
They pointed to concerns that the project compromises fire suppression and sage grouse habitat, and has potential to impact existing electricity customers as well as Idaho utilities’ integrated resource plans. Its construction, they said, could damage transportation infrastructure and may impact the availability of labor and materials for other projects in the area.
Proliferation of large wind and solar projects proposed on BLM land across southern Idaho is a concern, the state leaders said in leading off their letter, and the state will continue to protect its interests in National Environmental Policy Act processes. Lava Ridge is a first-of-its-kind project in size and scope, “yet the NEPA process has not adequately accounted for this.”
One neighbor is the Minidoka National Historic Site, which includes a visitor center and exhibits centered on a former internment camp there.
Farmers, ranchers, tribes, the Japanese American community and sportsmen “have voiced legitimate objections,” state leaders said. “As it stands today, the local community predominantly has not shown support for this development.”
Multiple and mixed use of public lands has been supported in the state previously — but such plans require conservation, predictability of use, “and most importantly, support from the local communities,” they said. A piecemeal approach to big generation projects on public lands compromises these values.
“We urge the BLM to reassess and refocus the process on working with the local communities to address the concerns,” they said. If the concerns are not addressed, “it is unlikely we will be able to support this project moving forward.”
Six state legislators from the region signed their own letter of opposition, the Times-News newspaper reported.
The draft environmental impact statement addresses the questions and concerns that Idaho leaders pose and shows that the agency’s preferred alternatives “will avoid, minimize and mitigate impacts to important resources,” said Luke Papez, Magic Valley Energy senior director of project development. It also outlines the project’s benefits to the southern Idaho economy and to the supply of clean energy in the West.
“This is a good example of how the public process led by the BLM can lead to a compromise all sides can appreciate,” he said. The company has held or participated in many meetings over the past three years and will continue to work with all stakeholders.
