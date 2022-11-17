Grizzly bear

Idaho's congressional delegation wants the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service tor review the status of the grizzly bear in the state.

 123rf

Idaho’s congressional delegation is urging the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to review Idaho’s petition to delist the grizzly bear in the lower 48 states under the Endangered Species Act.

The delegation sent a letter to Martha Williams, director of the Fish and Wildlife Service on Thursday urging the agency to respond to the March 9 petition in a timely manner.

