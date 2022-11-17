Idaho’s congressional delegation is urging the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to review Idaho’s petition to delist the grizzly bear in the lower 48 states under the Endangered Species Act.
The delegation sent a letter to Martha Williams, director of the Fish and Wildlife Service on Thursday urging the agency to respond to the March 9 petition in a timely manner.
The ESA requires the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to decide within 90 days whether a petition includes evidence that delisting is warranted.
“Unfortunately, this timeline has not been maintained with Idaho’s petition and has exacerbated serious issues currently experienced in Idaho’s bear country,” the letter said.
It also calls into question the agency’s ability to make and publish findings within 12 months after receiving a petition as required under the ESA, it said.
“Idahoans have a unique interest in the delisting of the grizzly bear due to a recent and significant increase in depredation events within the state,” the letter said.
The delegates said they have previously expressed concerns to the Department of the Interior regarding the lack of action on the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzly bear population, a “distinct population segment” whose management, by scientific recovery criteria, should return to the states.
“Similarly, the Cabinet-Yaak grizzly bear populations are now rebounding. Over the past five years, Idaho’s Boundary and Bonner counties annually experienced two to three grizzly bear depredation events. This year that number was 21,” they said.
As grizzly bear populations continue to meet and exceed recovery targets, human-bear interactions will also increase, the letter said.
Pending resolution of Idaho’s petition to delist the grizzly bear population in the Lower 48 states, the lawmakers requested the agency devote more of the resources currently allocated to preventing human-bear interactions on the regional scale to Idaho.
“We urge your agency to respond to the state of Idaho’s petition and request a status report on the agency’s consideration of this petition,” the letter said.
The grizzly bear was first listed as threatened in 1975. In 2017, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem population of the grizzly bear from the endangered species list, citing a significant increase in bear populations and a doubling of their range.
In September 2018, a federal judge in Montana ruled to put the grizzly bear back on the endangered species list. The state of Wyoming appealed the decision, and in July 2020 a federal appeals court in San Francisco upheld the continued protections for the grizzly bear.
