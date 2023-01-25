Elk feeding

Heavy snow in Idaho's Upper Snake River region has prompted the state to feed elk to keep them away from haystacks and cattle.

 Terry Thompson/IDFG

Heavy snow in southeastern Idaho’s Upper Snake River region has prompted state Department of Fish and Game staff, landowners and volunteers to increase their efforts to feed elk.

The persistent harsh conditions bring elk to lower elevations, often near farms and cattle. Elk can damage haystacks, mix with cattle feeding operations — raising disease concerns — and cause road hazards.

