The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is feeding more elk as the snowpack continues to accumulate across much of the state.
Feeding is slated until April at the department’s long-established Bullwacker site west of Ketchum.
On the state’s east side earlier this month, the department started feeding near Sugar City, along part of Teton Canyon.
The department owns the Ketchum-area feeding site, which was set up decades ago to help keep elk away from communities.
The Teton Canyon effort, undertaken in cooperation with private landowners, focuses on keeping them away from cattle and winter recreation areas.
“We don’t typically feed as a nutritional supplement, but rather to accomplish a lure,” said Terry Thompson, Fish and Game Magic Valley Region spokesman.
“We definitely don’t want cattle and elk commingling,” he said. The risk of brucellosis is a major reason.
State law does not prohibit citizens from feeding big game, but Fish and Game strongly discourages it, Thompson said.
“Once you start feeding, you have made a commitment,” he said.
More animals will come to a feeding site as it becomes known — a problem in that disease can spread as they congregate, Thompson said.
The department, and citizen committees that advise it on feeding, generally pick sites where feed can be spread over a big area.
“The decision to start feeding has long-term impacts or implications,” he said. Feeding can disrupt migration patterns, and if citizens do it, the feed they use may not meet the animal’s nutritional needs.
Even Fish and Game, which has operated the Bullwacker site since the 1980s, runs into challenges. The site can draw nearly 200 at its seasonal peak, Thompson said.
Several elk herds are established in the Wood River Valley that includes Ketchum, Sun Valley, Hailey and Bellevue. The department and the regional citizen advisory committee will monitor weather and other factors, Thompson said.
Additional feeding sites could be set up if needed, as occurred during the unusually heavy winter of 2016-17.
Many elk and deer have become year-round or seasonal residents of Wood River Valley communities, leading to more conflicts between them and people in winter, Fish and Game said in a release.
