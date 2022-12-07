Ed Schriever, Idaho Department of Fish and Game director and state Wolf Depredation Control Board co-chairman, plans to retire in February.
Candidates for director will have about a month to apply after the department opens the position, expected in mid-December, said Roger Phillips, public information supervisor.
The Fish and Game Commission then will select top candidates and interview them, he said. The Commission hopes to name a successor before Schriever retires, “but there’s not a hard deadline there. The Commission will take as long as they need to find the best candidate for the position.”
Schriever has spent his entire 39-year career with the department. Rising through the fisheries ranks into leadership at headquarters in Boise. He was named director in January 2019.
He is proud to have worked for the department and has enjoyed every job, he said in a release. The director’s job is fun but demanding, and “I feel like it’s my time to do something else.” He plans to spend more time with family and “enjoy more of everything Idaho has given me for the last 40 years.”
Schriever has worked to ensure wildlife is wisely managed, and has stayed in tune with residents, said Commission Chairman Tim Murphy of McCall. “He integrates wildlife management with the needs of local communities so they’re heard and their needs are met.”
A 2021 state law increased allowed wolf harvest and methods of take. It impacted Fish and Game and the Wolf Board, which is co-chaired by the directors of Fish and Game and the state Department of Agriculture. The board is a partnership among the livestock industry, Fish and Game and the Legislature.
Wolf management efforts Schriever has overseen include estimating the population annually using game cameras. The Commission during his tenure also expanded wolf hunting and trapping opportunities in areas of chronic livestock depredation or where elk populations are below management objectives.
He said that although the state’s wolf population has been stable, wolf harvest in high-conflict areas increased and livestock depredations decreased steadily in the last few years.
Schriever oversaw efforts to reduce congestion in popular deer and elk hunting areas by limiting the number of nonresident hunters, and major expansion of hunting and fishing access that included leases with timber companies and the state Department of Lands. Fish and Game during his tenure also enhanced wilderness airstrips on its property to improve hunting access, and improved public fishing access sites.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.