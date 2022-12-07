directoredschriever_0.jpg

Ed Schriever

 Courtesy Idaho Department of Fish and Game

Ed Schriever, Idaho Department of Fish and Game director and state Wolf Depredation Control Board co-chairman, plans to retire in February.

Candidates for director will have about a month to apply after the department opens the position, expected in mid-December, said Roger Phillips, public information supervisor.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you