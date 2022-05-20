Areas of Idaho where wolf-livestock conflicts persist will be targeted by wildlife managers again this year.
The state Fish and Game Commission at its May 18-19 meeting in McCall voted to prioritize spending in areas where there is chronic livestock depredation by wolves and where elk populations are not meeting department objectives due in part to wolf pressure.
The Wolf Depredation Control Board will receive $300,000 from the Department of Fish and Game, which the commission oversees.
“The wolf board will make decisions on a more ground-level basis as to where and when funds get spent, and how much, based on current situations with wolves, depredation and wolves’ interaction with elk,” Fish and Game spokesman Roger Phillips said.
He said this is a routine annual decision by the commission since the Wolf Board was created. But it involves more money following a law passed by the state Legislature in 2021.
Phillips said Idaho has about 1,500 wolves during peak summer season and about 1,000 in winter after hunting and trapping seasons.
The Idaho Legislature created the Wolf Board in 2014. It was slated to dissolve, or “sunset,” in 2019, but the Legislature that year made it permanent.
The board is funded by the livestock industry, the state general fund — sourced by state income and sales tax primarily — and Fish and Game licenses. Fish and Game does not receive general fund money.
Directors of the Department of Fish and Game and the Idaho State Department of Agriculture co-chair the wolf board.
The Legislature in 2021 substantially increased allowed wolf harvest and methods of take. That law also boosted Fish and Game’s annual contribution to the board by $190,000 to the current $300,000.
