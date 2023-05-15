Idaho wolf

Idaho wildlife managers plan to ratchet down the wolf population during the next six years.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission May 11 adopted a wolf-management plan that calls for reducing the population over six years to 500,  the federal threshold that avoids Endangered Species Act protection of the predators and allows continued state management.

The state had 1,337 wolves last summer, according to a Department of Fish and Game estimate based on camera surveys and other analysis methods.

