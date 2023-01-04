A new online course on succession planning allows Idaho farmers and ranchers to work at their own pace to learn the process, identify generational goals, start family conversations and create a transfer management plan.

The State Department of Agriculture’s Idaho Farm and Ranch Center recently made the free, 28-lesson course available. The center and partners work together to promote resources and organize efforts that help producers cultivate a viable, resilient agricultural industry.

