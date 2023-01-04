A new online course on succession planning allows Idaho farmers and ranchers to work at their own pace to learn the process, identify generational goals, start family conversations and create a transfer management plan.
The State Department of Agriculture’s Idaho Farm and Ranch Center recently made the free, 28-lesson course available. The center and partners work together to promote resources and organize efforts that help producers cultivate a viable, resilient agricultural industry.
“As a state agency, we want to provide actionable tools to help producers move their operations to the next generation,” department Director Celia Gould said in a release. “We’re proud to be providing the succession planning course to help keep family farms and ranches in Idaho.”
The course was created to help farmers and ranchers start — through a simple, convenient experience — what can be difficult conversations about transitioning operations, the department said. It comprises sections focused on getting started, understanding family and operational goals, and making decisions and executing plans.
It is designed to be a self-guided, dynamic learning tool. Various individuals and organizations worked together to create the lessons, which draw from national, state and regional succession planning resources. The Farm and Ranch Center will update it as resources become available.
The course is not a certification program, said Sydney Plum, State Department of Agriculture public information officer.
“The point is to prepare for succession planning and start those conversations,” she said.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.