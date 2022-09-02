The Idaho State Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Laboratory confirmed the state’s first 2022 case of equine West Nile virus.
The affected horse, in Gooding County in the state’s south-central region, is receiving treatment from a veterinarian and is recovering.
West Nile most commonly spreads to humans and horses through the bite of an infected mosquito. Horses cannot transmit it to other horses, other animals or humans.
State Veterinarian Scott Leibsle of the Department of Agriculture said this year’s first case was detected several weeks later than the first case of 2021 due to recent unusually high temperatures.
“But that doesn’t change the fact that good general health and wellness care should include routine vaccinations,” he said.
Leibsle said a West Nile vaccine greatly improves the likelihood of reduced severity and duration. And its cost is far below that of losing the horse or seeing its health and productivity decline.
The West Nile equine vaccination remains “an essential preventative measure” and should be given annually to provide adequate protection, he said.
Nearly 98% of horses that test positive for the virus are non-vaccinated or under-vaccinated, Leibsle said. Vaccinated horses need annual booster shots.
Physical precautions include using fans and repellants to keep mosquitoes away from horses, and treating or removing standing water.
The department said the most common physical signs of the virus in horses are fever and weakness — which often is in the hindquarters and characterized by a widened stance, leaning to one side, and toe dragging. Paralysis and inability to stand may follow in extreme cases. Mental signs can include fine muscle tremors, fearfulness, lip smacking and chewing movements.
Horse owners should speak with their veterinarians about West Nile and other necessary annual core vaccinations, and about following booster schedules, the department said.
There is no West Nile vaccine for humans.
