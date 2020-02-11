Idaho cattle producer to lead Beef Board

Jared Brackett, a fifth-generation cow/calf producer from Filer, Idaho, was elected chairman of the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research Board during the 2020 Cattle Industry Convention in San Antonio, Texas.
A past president of the Idaho Cattlemen’s Association, Brackett continues to serve on a number of other livestock committees and boards in addition to his responsibilities guiding the beef checkoff. He holds a degree in agriculture economics from Texas A&M.
“The beef industry has been a part of my family’s livelihood for decades,” Brackett said in a press release.
“While there’s no doubt that our industry has its own unique set of challenges, I believe that by working together, we can enact positive change that will continue to drive beef demand worldwide,” he said.
During his tenure as Beef Board chairman, he plans to collaborate with the officer team and the entire board to encourage checkoff advocacy and find new ways to move the industry forward, he said.
Brackett served as vice chairman of the Beef Board in 2019.
Also elected to the officer team are Hugh Sanburg of Eckert, Colo., and Norman Voyles, Jr. of Martinsville, Ind.
Sanburg, a cow/calf and registered Hereford operator, will transition from his role as the 2019 secretary-treasurer to become vice chairman.
Voyles, a seventh-generation grain and livestock operator, is the newest member of the officer team and 2020 secretary-treasurer.