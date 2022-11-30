The Idaho Cattle Association has named the recipients of its Friend of the Industry and Beef Industry Leader of the Year awards.

John Ruhs, retired BLM Idaho state director was the recipient of the 2022 Friend of the Industry Award. At the ceremony when presenting the award, Brenda Richards, Idaho Rangeland Conservation Partnership coordinator, touted Ruhs as “someone who has served in numerous capacities and always brings the integrity, hard work, honesty, and knowledge of the tasks at hand to the table.”

