The Idaho Cattle Association has named the recipients of its Friend of the Industry and Beef Industry Leader of the Year awards.
John Ruhs, retired BLM Idaho state director was the recipient of the 2022 Friend of the Industry Award. At the ceremony when presenting the award, Brenda Richards, Idaho Rangeland Conservation Partnership coordinator, touted Ruhs as “someone who has served in numerous capacities and always brings the integrity, hard work, honesty, and knowledge of the tasks at hand to the table.”
She said Ruhs is “an individual who not only works with others ... but one who empowers people in the area where their strengths can shine, with the intention of seeing the big picture and doing the right thing for the right reasons.”
Sen. Carl Crabtree of Grangeville was honored with the Beef Industry Leader of the Year Award for 2022. Wyatt Prescott presented the award and detailed Crabtree’s “tireless work in the Idaho Legislature defending and supporting agriculture and the beef industry” during his six years as a senator, as well as a past president of the Idaho Cattle Association.
