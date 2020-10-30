The Idaho Cattle Association canceled its annual meeting, originally scheduled Nov. 16-17 in Nampa, amid new statewide COVID-19 restrictions.
Gov. Brad Little, a Republican rancher from Emmett, on Oct. 26 moved the state to a more restrictive stage of its economic-recovery plan largely to relieve hospitals as the number of coronavirus cases spikes.
The change has little impact on agricultural workplaces, restaurants, wineries and brewpubs because they were already subject to state-issued safety protocols for personal distancing.
But the reinstated limit on gatherings, to no more than 50 people indoors, impacts the many big meetings that agricultural groups typically hold in late fall and winter.
“Following the announcement made by Gov. Little earlier this week, the ICA staff and leadership weighed the options to host our annual meeting,” Executive Vice President Cameron Mulrony wrote in an Oct. 29 email to members. “The uncertainty of the current situation and the factors set in front of us have led us to make the decision to cancel the event. We will be working to ensure we can hold a membership meeting via remote channels to our members this fall.”
The headcount limit made the ICA convention unworkable given that the organization has nearly 1,000 members, he told Capital Press. “We need to provide a platform where any member who wants to provide input or to have a platform can do so.”
Mulrony said filing for an exemption through a local health district was impractical given the meeting’s timing.
Little on June 11 announced the state would enter Stage 4, the final phase of economic recovery. It allowed all businesses to open if protocols are observed, and put decision-making in local hands.
The Central District Health Department June 23 moved Ada County, which includes Boise and Meridian, into a modified Stage 3 that included requiring masks in public and limiting gatherings to 50.
The Idaho Cattle Association had planned its annual meeting in Canyon County at the Idaho Center, one of the state’s largest indoor venues.
The governor on Oct. 23 signed a statewide public health order moving Idaho back to a modified Stage 3.
“Hospitals throughout the state are quickly filling up or are already filled with COVID-19 and other patients, and way too many health care workers are out sick with COVID-19,” Little said in a statement.
Other requirements under the current Stage 3 include that outdoor gatherings are limited to 25% capacity, distancing minimums are in place for all types of gatherings, long-term-care facilities must require masks, and there will be seating only at bars, restaurants and nightclubs — which can operate only as bars, requiring that customers are seated.
Little said the order does not close businesses, end in-person church services, restrict travel or prompt schools to move to fully remote learning.
Idaho on Oct. 29 had 62,746 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, 961 new cases, and 615 deaths since the pandemic began.