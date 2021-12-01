SUN VALLEY — The Idaho Beef Council did things a little differently this year to promote Idaho beef. It hired SRG, a brand consultancy and advertising agency in Boulder, Colo., to market and launch new products.
The company developed menu items and advertising campaign aimed at Idahoans — particularly newcomers — held a two-day workshop for chefs, retailers and distributors, partnered with chefs on a video series and is promoting innovative culinary concepts to chefs and foodservice.
The Nourish Idaho digital advertising will launch in January and will share stories of Idaho cattle ranching families to build trust and pride in Idaho beef.
It's a "tremendous opportunity to talk about what cattle ranching does for the state," said Amy Shipley, SRG partner and managing director.
It's all about how sustainability, open and untouched spaces and clean air are made possible by cattle ranching, she said during last month's Idaho Cattle Association's annual convention.
"We want to make it personal ... keep our view vast and open," she said.
SRG also took a page from the Washington Beef Council's playbook and partnered with the University of Idaho for a custom program. Explore Idaho Beef was a two-day workshop at the Moscow campus with 17 attendees, six from a national distributor and 11 chefs from the Pacific Northwest.
The university's meat scientists created a dynamic and engaging curriculum that included presentations on the cattle lifecycle, beef harvest and fabrication, USDA inspection procedures, beef cuts and more.
"It's a very cool program, we're very proud of it," she said.
SRG is also embracing foodservice customers' desire for globally inspired foods and getting beef on different parts of the menu.
"Chefs are looking for trend-setting ideas," she said.
SRG's culinary team developed more than 75 beef menu ideas — some suggested by the Idaho Beef Council — and tested and tasted the items with some beef council directors.
The agency will be promoting 22 of those items to foodservice operators in Idaho through events, websites and other vehicles beginning in January.
"We're all about underutilized cuts," she said.
Operators see the items, create them and bump up the price on the menu, she said.
SRG has developed such items as Idaho beef sushi and is promoting Idaho finger steaks to hopefully raise a regional favorite to a cultural phenomenon.
The agency also partnered with the Eat Good Group and Chef Adam Hegsted on the Chef's Roll media series, demonstrating the group's innovative spin on finger steaks and sushi.
It's all about driving sales and building beef demand, she said.