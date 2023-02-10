IDFG_wolf Running.jpg

A gray wolf

 IDFG

Idaho Fish and Game’s draft wolf management plan was attacked by the Humane Society of the United States as unnecessarily harmful to the predators and unlikely to achieve all of its goals.

The state’s wolf population is well above federal minimums to avoid relisting under the  Endangered Species Act. The 2023-28 plan, open for comment through March 6, aims to close the gap so conflicts with livestock are reduced and the wolf population is better balanced with prey species such as elk.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you