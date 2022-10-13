California’s solicitor general told U.S. Supreme Court justices the majority of his state’s voters chose to ban pork they find morally objectionable and potentially unsafe due to how sows in most of the country are confined.
California voters approved Proposition 12, an animal-welfare measure, in 2018. The law established minimum space requirements for sows in the state and banned the sale of uncooked pork from animals raised elsewhere in conditions that don’t meet the state's confinement standards.
The National Pork Producers Council and American Farm Bureau Federation sued California on the grounds Prop 12 violates the U.S. Constitution’s commerce clause, which says only Congress has the power to regulate trade among the states.
The plaintiffs argue the measure compels out-of-state producers to change their operations to meet California’s standards, impermissibly regulating conduct beyond the state’s borders.
California Solicitor General Michael Mongan told justices the commerce clause does not prohibit Prop 12 because it is not protectionist or discriminatory. It doesn’t control prices in other states and it doesn’t violate the general principle against regulating wholly extraterritorial commerce.
“That principal has not been understood to bar states from setting standards for how the goods sold within their borders are manufactured. States routinely enact that kind of law,” he said.
At least 24 states have done so to serve local moral interests, he said.
“Sales restrictions often have upstream out-of-state effects, but they’re permissible as long as the conditions on in-state sales focuses on the actual process for producing the goods sold in a regulating state,” he said.
Justice Elena Kagan said “a lot of policy disputes can be incorporated into laws like yours.”
States could potentially set such laws based on pro-union or anti-union stances or a wide variety of conditions. The "balkanization" the framers of the Constitution were concerned about is certainly present today, she said, questioning if citizens want to live in a world where one state is at "war" with another.
“I think there is and should be a constitutional check on that, which is that a state regulation of a product has to be sufficiently tied to the actual process of producing that product,” Mongan said.
Suppose pork-producing states decide turnabout is fair play and prohibit the sale of almonds based on their concern over water shortages in California, said Justice Samuel Alito.
“If it’s focused on the sale within their borders, I think that the logical conclusion of our position is that they could do that,” Mongan said.
And there are likely to be political checks for that type of law if it raises concerns in the marketplace, he said.
“One thing is if you adopt a regulation that is just too burdensome to comply with, then the industry will stop serving a state and the state has to decide, do we want our regulation or do we want pork,” he said.
Justice Alito asked Mongan if California was unconcerned about all this because it’s such a giant it can wield this power. Most other states couldn’t do this, he said.
“You can bully the other states, and so you’re really not concerned about retaliation?” the justice asked.
“No, your honor, that’s certainly not how I would put it,” Mongan said.
“I think that this (sow housing) is a concern held by California and many other states, including states who are pork producing … and it goes to core features of state sovereign authority to control … the products that are sold within our borders,” he said.
