Pigs are walking around. (copy)

California was in the U.S. Supreme Court defending its regulations on how hogs should be raised in other states.

 123rf

California’s solicitor general told U.S. Supreme Court justices the majority of his state’s voters chose to ban pork they find morally objectionable and potentially unsafe due to how sows in most of the country are confined.

California voters approved Proposition 12, an animal-welfare measure, in 2018. The law established minimum space requirements for sows in the state and banned the sale of uncooked pork from animals raised elsewhere in conditions that don’t meet the state's confinement standards.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you