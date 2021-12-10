The U.S. House on Wednesday passed two pieces of legislation that would bring more transparency to the livestock markets.
One would extend authorization for Livestock Mandatory Reporting (LMR) through Sept. 30, 2022. The other would establish a cattle contract library at USDA for alternative marketing arrangements, which are increasingly used by meatpackers.
The House voted 418-9 to advance H.R. 5290, the LMR reauthorization. It was introduced by House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott, D-Ga., supported by Ranking Member Glenn "G.T." Thompson, R-Pa., and unanimously approved by the committee.
LMR requires meatpackers to report to USDA the prices they pay for cattle, hogs and lambs and other information. USDA uses the data to publish twice-daily reports with information on pricing, contracting for purchase, supply and demand conditions for livestock, livestock production and livestock product values.
The authorization for LMR is currently set to expire on Feb. 18, 2022.
“The fact that House Agriculture Committee Chairman Scott and Ranking Member Thompson have both been vocal champions for LMR reauthorization is yet another indication of the broad-base support this measure has among producers across the country,” said Jerry Bohn, NCBA president.
“LMR is absolutely essential to fair, competitive, and transparent cattle markets,” he said.
The House voted 411-13 to pass the Cattle Contract Library Act.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association said it secured the introduction of that legislation in October, led by Reps. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D. and Henry Cuellar, D-Texas.
A cattle contract library would equip producers with vital market data, Bohn said.
The creation of a cattle contract library and the reauthorization of LMR are both widely supported across the cattle and beef industry. When livestock groups met in Phoenix earlier this year to identify common goals and priorities, those two measures were agreed upon as urgent, NCBA said.
American Farm Bureau Federation said passage of the bills is a positive step toward ensuring fairness and transparency in America’s cattle industry.
“The Livestock Mandatory Reporting Act and the Cattle Contract Library Act both provide crucial information, which is needed now more than ever as prices skyrocket at the grocery store while payments to farmers lag behind,” Farm Bureau said in a statement.
Farm Bureau said it appreciates the leadership of Scott and the work of Johnson and Cuellar.
“Their work on behalf of America’s ranchers helped create overwhelmingly bipartisan support for both pieces of legislation. We urge the Senate to work together in a similar fashion to ensure market fairness for farmers and ranchers working to put food on dinner tables across the country,” Farm Bureau said.