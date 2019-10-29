Cattle producers are backing legislation addressing deceptive labeling of alternative meat products.
The bill would codify the definition of “beef” and “beef products” for labeling purposes, reinforce existing misbranding provisions and enhance the federal government’s ability to enforce labeling laws.
The Real Marketing Edible Artificials Truthfully (MEAT) Act was introduced by Reps. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and Anthony Brindisi, D-N.Y., on Monday.
The bill addresses the lack of a federal definition of “beef” or “beef products” for the purpose of labeling food products. It clarifies those terms as being any product containing edible meat tissue harvested in whole from domesticated cattle.
It also specifies that the terms “meat” and “meat food products” for food labeling purposes carry the meaning they have in the Federal Meat Inspection Act, which is defined as product from cattle, swine, sheep and goats.
It also clarifies an imitation meat product as one that is manufactured to appear as a meat food but does not contain any meat, meat food product or meat byproduct.
The legislation would require labels for those products to contain the word “imitation” immediately before or after the name of the food, in type of uniform size and prominence. It also requires a statement on the label that clearly indicates the product is not derived from or does not contain meat.
The bill also reinforces the regulatory authority given to FDA under the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and to USDA under the Federal Meat Inspection Act. Both agencies are responsible for enforcing a universal standard that labels are truthful and not misleading.
USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service requires a mandatory label preapproval process, but FDA does not and is left to address an issue after a product has entered the marketplace.
Under the Real MEAT Act, FDA would have to notify USDA of any finding of a misbranded food within 60 days. If FDA fails to initiate an enforcement action within 30 days of that notification, USDA can seek enforcement action.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association has not yet replied to requests by Capital Press for an interview.
In a statement on Monday, Jennifer Houston, NCBA president, said labeling of imitation meat products is an important issue.
“A growing number of fake meat products are clearly trying to mislead consumers about what they’re trying to get them to buy,” she said.
“Consumers need to be protected from deceptive marketing practices, and cattle producers need to be able to compete on a fair, level playing field,” she said.
U.S. Cattlemen’s Association is pleased to see Marshall and Brindisi join the effort to establish a federal definition for beef and transparent regulations governing the labeling of plant-based proteins, Lia Biondo, USCA director of policy and outreach said.
“USCA members have played a critical role in the effort to ensure truth in labeling, not only on beef products born, raised and harvested in the USA but also on alternative plant-based products,” she said.
The organization filed a petition with USDA in February 2018 asking for rulemaking to define “beef” as a product derived exclusively from the flesh of a bovine animal.