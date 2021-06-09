Another bill addressing transparency and price discovery in the cattle industry was introduced in the U.S. House on Tuesday.
The Optimizing the Cattle Market Act of 2021 would require USDA, in consultation with the chief economist, to establish regional mandated minimums for negotiated cash and negotiated grid trade for live fed cattle by large meatpackers within two years.
It would also require those packers to report to USDA the number of cattle to be delivered for slaughter each day for the next 14 days. That information would be available to the public.
In addition, it would require USDA to create a library of cattle formula contracts and expressed the need for expedited reauthorization of the Livestock Mandatory Reporting program with expanded reporting.
The bill was introduced by Reps. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., and Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., and is similar to the Cattle Market Transparency Act introduced in March by Sens. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore.
Mandatory negotiated trade was also emphasized in a bill introduced by Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Jon Tester, D-Mont., in March.
In announcing the legislation, Hartzler said producers continue to face challenges in cattle markets, particularly in terms of external market conditions and the fading pandemic.
“This legislation aims to usher in transparency improvements and restores accountability in the industry to lift up these struggling sectors and embark on a new chapter of progress for our cattlemen and women,” she said in a press release.
Clever said it’s critical to ensure ranchers have the market transparency necessary to make informed business decision that will help them stay in business and generate economic activity in their rural communities.
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association does not support mandatory minimums for negotiated trade. The organization has instead begun a voluntary program to increase negotiated trade but will seek a legislative or regulatory solution if the voluntary effort fails.
It does, however, support the rest of the proposal and welcomes the discussion the bill will bring.
"The growing momentum we're seeing in the House and Senate behind addressing these critical concerns in the cattle markets is reflective of the urgency producers are feeling across the country,” said Ethan Lane, NBA vice president of government affairs.
“Extreme market volatility, unpredictable input costs, a shifting regulatory landscape and natural crises like drought leave cattle farmers and ranchers with a growing list of threats to their continued financial viability. Something needs to give," he said.
While a government mandate on regional minimums for negotiated trade continues to be a hotly debated topic among producers, NCBA is encouraged to see a proposal that builds on past efforts and moves the industry closer toward a realistic finish line, he said.
The Livestock Marketing Association said it appreciates Hartzler’s leadership in introducing the bill and her work toward solutions to the difficult issues in the industry.
“The Livestock Marketing Association supports efforts to improve price discovery and competition while allowing producers to receive fair market value for fed cattle as well as all other cattle in the supply chain,” Larry Schnell, the association’s president, said in a statement.