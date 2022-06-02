SALEM — A horse in Clackamas County, Ore., was euthanized after testing positive for equine herpesvirus, the state Department of Agriculture reported June 2.
Equine herpesvirus is a highly contagious disease in horses. It can be transmitted via nose-to-nose contact, respiratory secretions, fetal fluids and contaminated equipment such as feed and water buckets. The disease cannot be transmitted to humans.
According to ODA, the infected horse had recently traveled to the 2022 State Oregon High School Equestrian Teams Championship, which was May 12-15 at the First Interstate Bank Expo Center in Redmond.
A second horse from the same ranch that also traveled to OHSET is doing well and recovering from initial respiratory symptoms. ODA has placed the ranch under quarantine.
Dr. Ryan Scholz, state veterinarian for ODA, said he is working with OHSET to evaluate the potential exposure risk for other animals. Event coordinators are also working with contract exhibitors. It was not immediately clear how many horses may have been exposed.
All owners who believe their horses may have been exposed should monitor their animal's temperature twice daily and call their veterinarian if they notice any symptoms — including fever, difficulty urinating, nasal discharge, coughing, head tilt, stumbling or weakness in hind limbs or inability to rise.
The virus typically has an incubation period of 2-10 days. Respiratory shedding of the virus generally occurs for 7-10 days but could persist longer in infected horses.
ODA recommends several biosecurity measures to decrease potential spread of equine herpesvirus, including:
• Limit horse-to-horse contact.
• Limit horse-to-human-to-horse contact.
• Avoid use of communal water sources.
• Avoid sharing equipment unless thoroughly cleaned and disinfected between uses.
• Isolate new or returning horses from others for 30 days.
• Monitor horses for symptoms, and report any temperature over 102 degrees to a veterinarian.
