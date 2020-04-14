National Pork Producers Council is calling on the federal government to quickly assist hog farmers facing a financial crisis due to the coronavirus situation.
Foodservice shutdowns, trade slowdowns, record-large supplies of pork and labor issues at processing plants have led to a surplus of swine.
As a result, hog values have plummeted, and market-ready hogs have nowhere to go, Howard A.V. Roth, a Wisconsin hog farmer and NPPC president, said in a conference call with reporters on Tuesday.
Coronavirus has had a sudden and devastating impact on hog farmers, who are facing dire decisions on the farm, he said.
Hog farmers are already exiting the business. And while euthanizing animals is the last thing producers would ever do, it’s going to happen unless there is immediate government intervention, he said.
“We need swift government action to stabilize our family farms,” he said.
About 10,000 hog farmers are in jeopardy. If they don’t get help, they will be forced to make decisions that would affect the world pork supply for many years to come, he said.
Most important is direct payments to producers, Nick Giordano, NPPC vice president and counsel for global government affairs, said.
“A very significant number of hog farmers are at risk,” he said.
Producers were already in a bad situation with trade retaliation from China and Mexico, which took $20 per head off the price of hogs in 2018 and 2019. A recent analysis estimates hog producers will lose $37 per hog and $5 billion collectively this year due to coronavirus.
The reality right now is hog farmers are losing closer to $50 per hog, Giordano said.
“We’re hearing from a lot of producers they’re hanging on for dear life. They need a lifeline from the government, and they need it fast or we’re going to lose a lot of producers,” he said.
The foodservice market accounts for 25% of U.S. pork production, and it’s shut down, Neil Dierks, NPPC CEO, said.
There’s been some idling of packing plants, and some aren’t operating at capacity. Further closures would exacerbate the problem on the farm, he said.
The two pork plants with temporary closures — a Tyson plant in Iowa and a Smithfield plant in South Dakota — represent 7% of processing capacity, but it was enough to create a backup at farms, Dermot Hayes, an economist with Iowa State University, said.
NPPC is asking for $1 billion in government purchases of pork to supplement food banks and clear out the backed-up pork supply, as well as equitable direct payments to hog farmers without eligibility restrictions.
NPPC is talking to the Trump administration every day, and producers are talking to their legislators and governors, Giordano said.
“Our hope is that we have swift and meaningful relief,” he said.
NPPC is also seeking a legislative fix to emergency loan programs through the Small Business Administration. It is urging Congress to increase the 500-employee cap on qualifying businesses to 1,500 and to make all agricultural entities eligible for the economic injury disaster loan program.