A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew rescued an elderly couple injured when a cow chased them off the trail in the Lynch Canyon Open Space Park in Northern California.
Officers with the CHP Golden Gate Division report the hikers came across a cow Aug. 11 with her calf on the trail. The cow charged as the hikers tried to pass, causing them to fall and sustain minor injuries.
A CHP helicopter responded to the 9-1-1 call with Solano County firefighters and medics.
Once the helicopter located the couple on the trail, a flight paramedic determined the couple needed a lift to the trailhead.
Video posted online by CHP shows a black cow and calf standing a few feet away from the elderly couple on a barren, rocky slope. The cow bellows as the helicopter hovers overhead.
The flight paramedic used the helicopter siren to scare the cow and calf away before hoisting the couple, one by one, to the trailhead, where Solano County medics transported them to a local hospital.
Officials did not release the hikers’ names.
According to the park brochure, Lynch Canyon is a working ranch on the Solano Land Trust northeast of the Bay Area. Grazing sheep and cattle help minimize weeds and wildfire risk.
Cows are protective of their young, and visitors are advised not to get between a calf and its mother cow, the brochure warns.
“Cattle are not aggressive by nature,” the brochure says, “but they are curious about the visitors that share their trails.”