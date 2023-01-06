Cattle (copy)

A bill in the Washington state Senate would raise a per-head fee on cattle sales to support the state Beef Commission.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press File

Several farm groups back increasing support for the Washington Beef Commission by raising a per-head fee on cattle sales, though one cattlemen's organization remains unalterably opposed.

State Sen. Sharon Shewmake, D-Bellingham, introduced a bill Dec. 4 that would increase the check-off fee to $3 from $1.50.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you