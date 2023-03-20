A recent study has found that high winds and other factors can contribute to the spread of campylobacter, a pathogen, among outdoor chicken flocks.
"Farmers need to be aware of the risk," said co-lead author Olivia Smith, a recent Ph.D. graduate from Washington State University's School of Biological Sciences.
The pathogenic bacteria live in the intestines of infected birds, and campylobacter can often be found on raw poultry meat. Campylobacteriosis from contaminated chickens is the main cause of foodborne illness in the U.S.
For the study, published in the journal Animals, researchers from Washington State University and other institutions set out to discover what factors make campylobacter more likely to spread and what farmers with outdoor flocks can do to slow the spread.
The researchers wrote that "understanding how to reduce poultry farm contamination can reduce human disease risk."
Over three years, the researchers tracked 27 open-environment poultry farms across California, Oregon, Washington and Idaho, taking fecal samples and studying farm environments.
The researchers analyzed weather, landscapes, farm management, soil organic matter, wild bird contact and other factors.
Their analyses linked high winds the week prior to fecal sampling to a greater prevalence of campylobacter, suggesting the bacteria can spread more quickly via wind. For every 0.6 mph increase in wind speed, the odds of detecting campylobacter increased by 1.2%.
To help reduce campylobacter exposure, the researchers suggest farmers consider installing windbreaks. They also recommend farmers "pay attention to flock health following high-wind-speed periods."
Other variables are also associated with a higher prevalence of the campylobacter bacteria.
The study found that the prevalence of campylobacter was higher among flocks produced in or near other intensive agricultural settings, such as flocks surrounded by productive farmland.
The researchers say future studies should explore in detail how neighboring livestock influence the prevalence of bacteria among open-environment poultry.
Finally, the study found that poultry flocks with a larger percentage of younger birds and broiler breeds were more likely to have higher campylobacter prevalence. The researchers also linked more rotations per year and higher flock densities to the bacteria.
Previous studies have shown that rearing poultry outdoors as opposed to in an enclosed facility can increase the risk of introducing pathogens into the flock from water, soil, other livestock or wildlife.
Consumer demand is growing for poultry products from birds raised in free-range and pastured settings, but Jeb Owen, a WSU entomologist and senior author on the paper, said raising chickens outside comes with risks.
"We’ve spent a century raising birds indoors and forgotten about all of these parasites and pathogens that chickens used to be afflicted with, but they didn’t go away,” he said. “Now you have this rapidly exploding market of producers who want to raise their birds outside, but they have no background knowledge of the disease risk."
Owen's lab is undertaking several other studies to better understand the disease risks that chickens face on open-environment farms.
Owen encourages farmers to have veterinarians monitor their outdoor flocks on a regular basis.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.