Many open-environment chicken farmers keep a wide range of chicken breeds, often different ages. Commercial poultry producers typically focus on single-age flocks all the same breed.

A recent study has found that high winds and other factors can contribute to the spread of campylobacter, a pathogen, among outdoor chicken flocks.

"Farmers need to be aware of the risk," said co-lead author Olivia Smith, a recent Ph.D. graduate from Washington State University's School of Biological Sciences.

