The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied a petition by R-CALF USA to review its case in a lawsuit against USDA and more than a dozen state beef councils challenging the legality of Beef Checkoff promotions by the state councils.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in July 2021 rejected R-CALF’s argument that state beef councils support advertising that’s contrary to the interest of independent beef producers and isn’t protected as “government speech.”
The 9th Circuit upheld an earlier ruling by the Montana District Court that determined state beef council promotions are ultimately under USDA authority, even when third parties develop the advertisements without preapproval from the agency.
R-CALF, represented by Public Justice, petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court in December seeking its review of the 9th Circuit’s ruling.
While R-CALF is obviously disappointed in the Supreme Court’s decision not to review the case, gains have been made, said Bill Bullard, R-CALF's CEO.
“Our objective in this case was to bring an end to the corrupt manner in which the Beef Checkoff program was being operated. Specifically, we set out to stop the U.S. Department of Agriculture from unconstitutionally compelling U.S. cattle producers to fund the private speech of private state beef councils,” he said.
R-CALF largely succeeded in that effort early in its case. In response to our lawsuit, the USDA took steps to assume necessary control to limit state beef councils’ ability to express private messages with the money that cattle producers are mandated to pay into the program, he said.
“Importantly, the district court found that USDA’s decades-long conduct in operating the beef checkoff program prior to R-CALF USA’s litigation was not substantially justified … ,” he said.
“Another important reform won in this case was that the USDA promulgated formal rules that now allow cattle producers to opt out of funding the activities of their state beef council,” he said.
R-CALF will now focus on achieving additional reforms in a second lawsuit that alleges USDA ignored its legal obligation to conduct a formal rulemaking process before entering into agreements with state beef councils, he said.
R-CALF filed that lawsuit in September 2020 in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association said the Supreme Court’s decision effectively ends another R-CALF attack on the Beef Checkoff and prevents the attorneys at Public Justice from further diverting checkoff and beef industry resources.
“For too long we have allowed R-CALF and their attorneys to divide our industry and draw attention away from the important job of beef promotion and research,” said Colin Woodall, CEO of NCBA.
“The Supreme Court’s rejection of R-CALF’s petition confirms the Beef Checkoff, and its overseers, are adhering to the letter and spirit of the laws that protect and guide producer investments in the program,” he said.
NCBA intervened in the lawsuit in its early days to help defend state beef councils from R-CALF, and multiple court decisions rejected those allegations and reaffirmed the work and direction of the Beef Checkoff and those who guide it, NCBA said.
“It’s time that our industry stands up to R-CALF and insists that they end these attacks on the Beef Checkoff and the volunteer cattle producers who direct it,” he said.