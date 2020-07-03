ROSEBURG, Ore. — Forages, grazing, soils, fertilization and livestock are featured throughout “Capturing Sunlight,” the latest book by Woody Lane, a livestock nutritionist and forage specialist.
“This book is about the forages and animals that capture sunlight to feed the world,” writes Lane in the book’s preface, noting that the information applies to all grazing livestock.
The 318-page book contains 62 chapters that discuss such topics as grazing techniques, soil fertility, pasture renovation, forage quality, hay and silage storage and the business of grazing animals. There’s even a chapter on the forage nutrition required by the largest dinosaurs, should that ever become necessary. Lane writes that dinosaurs had the same grazing and foraging principles as cattle and sheep.
The final 30 pages of the book explain in detail how to set up and run an intensively managed grazing operation.
“Yes, I’m pleased with the book,” said Lane, a private consultant who advises livestock producers and teaches classes on pasture management, grazing techniques and ruminant nutrition. “It covers topics in detail that I care greatly about … turning sunlight into human food and other products.
“Forages when grown well can provide feed at a lower cost,” he adds. “Since the feed budget in any livestock operation is 60 to 70% of the budget, reducing the feed cost can result in a higher profit.”
Each chapter ranges in length from 1,000 to 1,500 words. The chapters are organized into such sections as Grazing Techniques, Forage Quality and The Science & Business of Grazing.
“I’ve kept the tone light and entertaining, sometimes with humor, or at least I think so,” Lane said. “Basically, I’ve tried to describe technical topics in an easy and understandable way. You’ll gain knowledge that will enrich your days and help you make good decisions about your farm or ranch.”
Lane earned his master’s degree and Ph.D. in animal nutrition at Cornell University. Since becoming a Roseburg, Ore., area resident in 1990, he has owned and operated Lane Livestock Services. He facilitates three forage groups for livestock producers: Umpqua Valley Forage Study Group in Douglas County, Ore., Forage and Nutrition Group in Oregon’s Curry and Coos counties, and the Willamette Valley Grazing and Nutrition Group that has members from five counties.
Prior to “Capturing Sunlight — Skills & Ideas for Intensive Grazing, Sustainable Pastures, Healthy Soils & Grassfed Livestock” being released in February, Lane had 25 research articles published in scientific journals and hundreds of articles on sheep and cattle production printed in other publications.
He’s had one previous book – “From The Feed Trough — Essays and Insights on Livestock Nutrition in a Complex World” — published.
He’s also been a featured speaker at numerous conferences and workshops across the U.S. and Canada.
Lane said he is now working on a second book in the “Capturing Sunlight” series. That book will include information on the different types of forages and on toxins.
More information about Lane and his new book can be obtained by going online to his website at woodylane.com. The book can be ordered through Amazon or Ingram Books.
“Western Oregon is one of the great forage raising places in the world, as good as New Zealand, Ireland or Wales,” said Lane. “If you have irrigation, you can raise high quality forages 365 days a year. It takes skill, but we can do that. The ‘Capturing Sunlight’ book addresses those skills.”