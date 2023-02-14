sm chicks.jpg

Chicks in a Murray McMurray Hatchery shipping box.

 Murray McMurray Hatchery

The weeks leading up to Easter are typically busy for chicken hatcheries, but demand for chicks this spring has far exceeded normal volumes. Hatcheries are scrambling to keep up with orders.

Meghan Howard, who runs sales and marketing for Meyer Hatchery in Ohio, said the hatchery has experienced an uptick in sales from new and returning customers. Growth, she said, has been “tremendous.”

