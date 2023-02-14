The weeks leading up to Easter are typically busy for chicken hatcheries, but demand for chicks this spring has far exceeded normal volumes. Hatcheries are scrambling to keep up with orders.
Meghan Howard, who runs sales and marketing for Meyer Hatchery in Ohio, said the hatchery has experienced an uptick in sales from new and returning customers. Growth, she said, has been “tremendous.”
Experts say four major factors seem to be contributing to the spike in chick sales.
First, consumers worried about egg prices have bought productive egg-laying breeds, such as Leghorns, in higher volumes.
Second, many people who got into raising chickens when the pandemic hit now have 3-year-old birds that are slowing down. They are replenishing their flocks with younger birds.
Third, Americans concerned about food security are interested in growing their own food.
Finally, experts attribute the rise in demand to customers’ unease about the economy and country. Americans have a habit of raising chickens during times of crisis. Industry records show chick sales spike during presidential election years, stock market downturns and avian influenza outbreaks.
“We’re just kind of in this perfect storm,” said Tom Watkins, president of Murray McMurray Hatchery in Webster City, Iowa, one of the country’s oldest and largest hatcheries.
When COVID-19 lockdowns swept the nation in 2020, chick sales at McMurray rose 400% year-over-year as people bought chickens to secure food supplies and enjoy a backyard activity while quarantined.
Ginger Stevenson, McMurray’s director of marketing, said demand is probably even higher now.
Howard, of Meyer Hatchery, said customers are buying chicks as they face “the rising cost of eggs due to hen shortages as a result of avian influenza.”
Trent Ricksger, a senior product merchant at Wilco, a West Coast farm supply cooperative, said Wilco has only had chicks in its stores for the past three weeks and has already experienced 20% higher sales than during the same time frame last year — even though a storm disrupted shipments during the first week.
Experts say, however, that chickens make an irrational impulse buy.
Chicks purchased now will not start laying for about six months, by which point egg prices may be lower; prices are already drifting toward normal.
Consumers may also find the cost of raising chickens equals or exceeds the cost of buying eggs. Ricksger estimated a family raising chickens for the first time would spend $200 to $300 for the initial investment, including feeders and a coop.
That’s not counting feed costs, which are rising. One small-scale poultry farmer said the price of one bag of poultry feed cost her $14.49 in 2021, $17.99 in 2022 and $18.99 in 2023. While there are benefits to raising chickens, it is not cheap.
“I think if you’re up for the maintenance it requires, it can be a great way to get fresh eggs. But it’s not necessarily going to reduce your costs,” said Rebecca Thistlethwaite, an Oregon State University Extension Service livestock specialist.
Although hatchery owners know the egg shortage will pass, many expect increased interest in raising chickens to continue for other reasons and are strategizing how to meet future demand.
