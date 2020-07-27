Harvard weighs in on labeling lab meat

The USDA could choke innovation and free speech by barring cell-cultured meat makers from labeling their products as "beef" or "poultry," according to the Harvard Law School Animal Law and Policy Clinic.
The Harvard clinic petitioned the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection last month, proposing an approach to labeling lab-grown meat at odds with one advocated by the U.S. Cattlemen's Association.
The USDA responded to the petition Thursday, saying it intends to write a labeling law and will consider the issues raised by the clinic.
Cell-cultured meat hasn't hit the market yet, but likely will soon, according to a recent report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office. The GAO found some 25 companies developing products, including 11 in the U.S.
The Food and Drug Administration and USDA have agreed to jointly regulate cell-cultured meat. The USDA's duties include writing labeling rules.
The U.S. Cattlemen's Association asked the USDA two years ago to restrict the words "meat" and "beef" to animal products "harvested in the traditional manner."
Labeling something grown outside an animal as "meat" would be misbranding, according to the cattlemen.
The Harvard clinic says limiting those words to "slaughter-based meat" would likely violate the First Amendment.
"Such restrictions also could create consumer confusion, stifle promising innovation and drive companies abroad," according to the clinic's petition.
Cell-cultured meat begins with taking bits of tissue from an animal. The cells are put in a container with chemicals and they multiply. One company has made a $600 hamburger patty and a $1,200 meatball, according to the GAO.
Companies are holding their trade secrets closely, the GAO reported. The products may have hormones, antibiotics and genetically modified organisms. One company said it's prototype meat is 90% plant based.
"Agency officials (from USDA) told us that without knowing the composition of a cell-cultured meat product, it is impossible to predict how food safety and labeling requirements will apply," the GAO report stated.
Some 17 states adopted laws in 2019 prohibiting plant-based or cell-based products from being labeled "meat," according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Idaho, Oregon and Washington were not among those states.