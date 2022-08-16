sm u.s. supreme court 2.jpg

U.S. Supreme Court.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

Harvard Law School’s Animal Law & Policy Clinic has joined the battle over California’s Proposition 12 in the U.S. Supreme Court.

The clinic’s attorneys filed an amicus brief in support of Prop 12 Monday on behalf of a coalition of animal protection organizations and law professors.

