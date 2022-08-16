sm u.s. supreme court 3.jpg

U.S. Supreme Court.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

In addition to filing an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of California’s Proposition 12, the Animal Law and Policy Program at Harvard Law School has released a report on what it believes to be the broad implications of the high court’s consideration of the case.

The court is set to hear arguments on Oct. 11 in the Prop 12 case brought against the California Department of Food and Agriculture by the National Pork Producers Council and American Farm Bureau Federation.

