In addition to filing an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of California’s Proposition 12, the Animal Law and Policy Program at Harvard Law School has released a report on what it believes to be the broad implications of the high court’s consideration of the case.
The court is set to hear arguments on Oct. 11 in the Prop 12 case brought against the California Department of Food and Agriculture by the National Pork Producers Council and American Farm Bureau Federation.
California’s Prop 12 established minimum space requirements for breeding pigs, calves raised for veal and egg-laying hens and bans the sale of uncooked pork, veal and eggs from animals raised elsewhere in living conditions that don’t meet California’s standards.
NPPC and Farm Bureau sued on the grounds Prop 12 violates the Constitution's commerce clause. The U.S. district judge dismissed the case, and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that ruling.
The high court’s decision to review the dismissal of the case has surprised some court watchers, because federal courts have rejected numerous similar legal challenges, according to Harvard’s report.
That begs the question of whether the high court is poised to endorse a more restrictive construction of the commerce clause that might preclude states and cities from enacting public health, social welfare, financial and environmental regulations, the report said.
If it does, “Legal challenges to states’ and cities’ policies setting climate and clean energy standards, regulating cannabis, flavored tobacco, car sales or firearms, prohibiting price gouging and restricting the sale of carcinogenic or chemical-containing products could soon follow — and may succeed in striking down such laws,” it said.
In modern times, states have taken the lead in enacting bold legislation on issues spanning broad subjects and affecting many industries. And courts have found only a small number of such laws violated the commerce clause, under narrow circumstances, the report claims.
“As a result, on climate, food and product safety, prescription drug prices and more, states and cities have been at the vanguard. The Supreme Court’s decision to review the pork producers’ case adds an asterisk,” it said.
“California has the right to relieve animals from their suffering inside tiny, body-gripping cages, and to divest from the products of that cruel confinement,” said Kelsey Eberly, legislative policy fellow at Harvard’s Animal Law and Policy Program and author of the report.
“Yet the pork producers are asking the Supreme Court to strip states of their ability to not only ban cruel and unsafe products, but also combat climate change, protect consumers from financial scams and much more whenever regulation economically inconveniences out-of-state industries,” she said.