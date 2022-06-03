A Peruvian herder is suing the Western Range Association, a livestock industry group, accusing its members of antitrust violations and wage-fixing.
According to court records, the plaintiff is Cirilo Ucharima Alvarado, a Peruvian citizen who came to the U.S. on a temporary H-2A visa to work as a sheepherder on Little Ranch in Spring Creek, Nev., in 2020.
Alvarado v. Western Range Association, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Nevada, alleges ranch members of the Western Range Association have colluded to artificially depress workers' wages and have violated the Sherman Antitrust Act, a 132-year-old law intended to prohibit wage-fixing agreements between employers.
The plaintiff's lawyers have requested the suit be certified as a class action.
This suit is the latest of a few attempts to sue the range association over this issue. Previous attempts were unsuccessful.
The Western Range Association is a nonprofit association of ranchers in 13 Western states who help facilitate the employment of H-2A foreign workers for herding livestock.
Sheepherders in the H-2A visa guestworker program are typically from Central and South America, often from Peru, a country with a long history of sheep husbandry.
In court documents, the suit alleges that herders apply for jobs through the Western Range Association, which then assigns them to ranches, giving them "no meaningful opportunity to shop between ranches for better treatment or decent wages."
David Seligman, executive director of Towards Justice, the nonprofit law firm that brought the suit, said sheep farms should have to compete for workers, and workers should have more options.
"These workers are immensely valuable and important to this industry, and they should have the right to shop around for decent wages," said Seligman.
Ellen Jean Winograd, the Western Range Association's general counsel, said the association received notice June 1 that it was being sued over alleged H-2A sheepherding wage rate violations.
"Based on having just seen the complaint yesterday and investigating it now, Western Range's position is that it's not legally or factually supported," said Winograd.
H-2A sheepherding practices, said Winograd, are "highly regulated" by many state and federal agencies.
The association faced a similar suit a few years ago in Llacua v. Western Range Association, which the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed because the court said the herders had not sufficiently proven collusion.
Seligman, of Towards Justice, said his firm holds the position that the 10th Circuit's decision was "incorrect."
Winograd, the range association's general counsel, said that "the alleged violations (in the Alvarado suit) are being raised in a civil lawsuit, apparently seeking millions of dollars of damages and attorney fees on an issue previously adjudicated in favor of Western Range by the Colorado District Court and the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals."
Some of the attorneys involved in the new lawsuit, Winograd said, "have also been involved in several unsuccessful and pending lawsuits against the Department of Labor, Western Range and its ranch members in Colorado, Nevada and the District of Columbia."