In mid-June, USDA announced it would invest $500 million to support new entrants in the meat and poultry processing industries to expand capacity through grants, loans and technical assistance.
But the question remained: How can the department best create more processing plants? The answer depends on who you ask.
Fueled by the pandemic, the initiative was in response to President Joe Biden’s executive order to restore market competition throughout the U.S. economy.
USDA’s comment period on how to improve processing infrastructure closed Aug. 30.
Recommendations from the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture focused on flexible funding for solutions to workforce shortages and processing infrastructure investments for small to mid-sized facilities.
NASDA, whose members do state meat and poultry inspections, said those things are critical to ensuring the U.S. food system is built to handle future challenges.
Nationwide, NASDA members report small establishments are facing significant challenges with shortages of inspectors and workers. They also report high investment costs and outdated facilities as a primary concern for small to mid-sized meat processors.
“We must do all we can to support our small establishments and invest in their ability to stand on their own into the future,” said Barb Glenn, the association’s CEO.
The North American Meat Institute, however, cautioned against trying to fix something that isn’t broken.
“The pandemic that began in 2020 and continues today may be the ultimate black swan. But its occurrence does not automatically mean the system needs to be torn down and rebuilt,” said Mark Dopp, Meat Institute COO.
The Meat Institute said the industry fared reasonably well in the extraordinary circumstances of a 2019 fire at a Tyson plant in Kansas, the recent cybersecurity attack on JBS and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Before trying to ‘fix’ something, it is prudent to look back and acknowledge the benefits that flow from the system as it exists,” it said in its comments.
Americans spend less of their disposable income — 9.5% in 2019 — on food than any other country in the world, attributable largely to efficiencies that allow food processors to offer food to consumers at lower prices, it said.
The Meat Institute also supplied data to show the concentration ratio of the Big 4 meatpackers has not changed meaningfully in more than 25 years and that concentration has not precluded profits to the cow-calf and feedlot sectors.
In addition, it’s not just a matter of capacity, the institute said. Livestock inventories and the ability to utilize capacity to process inventories affect markets.
The pandemic limited processing due to reduced labor and government intervention that closed some plants at a time when livestock numbers were high, the Meat Institute said.
The calls for more capacity need to come with answers as to who will fund it, who will staff it and will there be enough livestock in years to come, it said.
“Adding more capacity for the sake of capacity may be shortsighted,” the Meat Institute said.
As for calls for smaller, regional plants to build resiliency, the Meat Institute referenced a Rabobank report saying that strategy is unlikely to work and adding capacity must be driven by long-run economics.
In addition the call for more capacity ignores the fundamental problem of labor shortage, it said.
To view all the comments submitted to USDA, got to: www.regulations.gov .