Fueled by President Biden’s executive order to promote competition in the U.S. economy, National Farmers Union is fighting for stronger enforcement of antitrust laws and breaking up corporate monopolies in agriculture.
On Monday, NFU and the American Economic Liberties Project hosted a virtual event to highlight concentration and consolidation in the meatpacking industry.
Among the presenters was Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, one of 11 state attorneys general to ask the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate anticompetitive practices in the meatpacking industry in May 2020.
The concentration crisis and historic consolidation in the industry has enabled dominant multinationals to squeeze farmers, ranchers, workers and consumers to generate record profits to themselves and shareholders, he said.
“Corporate meatpackers abuse their market power, employing exploitative arrangements such as contract farming, price fixing and unfair growing arrangements to extract and suck out an increasing untenable share of profits from livestock producers,” he said.
In the past decade producers’ share of cattle market profits dropped by 9% while meatpacking giants like Tyson Foods and JBS saw a 34% and 66% increase, respectively, in revenue, he said.
“So as the big are getting bigger, the people who actually make the meat are getting less of a share. And that is wrong and unfair, something we have to come together to stop and reverse,” he said.
Four firms control about 54% of the poultry, 66% of the hog and 85% of the cattle markets, according to industry analysts.
“They use this stranglehold to drive up grocery bills, to depress workers’ wages and dictate rules to farmers and to bully and cajole Washington into ever-weaker workplace protections and food industry oversight,” the American Economic Liberties Project said.
Bill Bullard, CEO of R-CALF USA, said his group has been “fighting aggressively to reverse the decades of neglect, inattention and denial that has all but destroyed the cattle ranch industry.”
To have a fair market, there has to be many sellers, he said.
“That means we need millions of cattle producers, not just hundreds of thousands. And we need tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of feedlots scattered all across the United States. And then we need packing facilities that are located in close proximity to where the population is,” he said.
The industry needs to reverse the concentrated, centralized, skeletonized system to recognize a fair market, he said.
Mike Callicrate, who owns a feedlot and value-added beef operation in Kansas, said he doesn’t know if a fair market is possible with today’s concentration and consolidation problem.
“It’s like we’ve often said — it’s hard to have competition when you don’t have competitors. And so we’ve got to do something with antitrust to literally break up the monopoly power,” he said.
At the same time, the industry has to rebuild local/regional food systems. To do that, it’ll need the protection of antitrust and stop the predatory practices of the big multinational corporations, he said.
“We can’t just wake up today and say we’re going to have competition tomorrow because there’s no solution out there, single solution or even two or three perhaps legislative items that can help us get that job done,” he said.
The issue is competitors don’t exist. And it’s important to understand the current companies out there today cooperate with each other, he said.
“They do not compete, and they haven’t competed for many years,” he said.