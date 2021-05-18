PHOENIX — Leaders of the American Farm Bureau Federation, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Farmers Union, R-CALF USA and the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association met in Phoenix on May 10 to address cattle market issues, according to a joint statement from the groups.
The groups convened at the request of the Livestock Marketing Association to discuss challenges involved in the marketing of finished cattle with the ultimate goal of bringing about a more financially sustainable situation for cattle feeders and cow-calf producers.
“Unfair markets and a lack of competition in the beef industry has been extremely harmful to producers and consumers alike, especially during the last year,” Rob Larew, NFU president, said in a separate press release.
“Many sectors within agriculture, including beef, are dominated by just a handful of multinational corporations. The time for action is long overdue, and NFU is glad to be a part of this effort to bring strong, swift and meaningful reform,” he said.
The group talked about a wide range of issues facing the industry, including packer concentration, price transparency and discovery, packer oversight, Packers and Stockyards Act enforcement, level of captive supply and packer capacity.
The group also agreed to take to their respective organizations for consideration the following action items:
• Expedite the renewal of USDA’s Livestock Mandatory Reporting, including formula base prices subject to the same reporting requirements as negotiated cash and the creation of a contract library.
• Demand the Department of Justice issue a public investigation status report and, as warranted, conduct joint DOJ and USDA oversight of packer activity moving forward.
• Encourage investment in, and development of, new independent, local and regional packers.
This unprecedented meeting brought together diverse producer organizations to identify issues and discuss potential solutions. These issues and action item lists are not comprehensive due to the time constraints of the meeting.
Attending organization representatives were pleased to have reached consensus on many issues and are committed to the ultimate goal of achieving a fair and transparent finished cattle marketing system.