SALEM — A large American flag served as the backdrop for a Capitol rally hosted by the grassroots group Oregon Natural Resource Industries, or ONRI, as speakers decried a growing number of government restrictions on them and others.
Hay and log trucks honked their horns as they circled the statehouse in a scene reminiscent of protests organized by #TimberUnity in 2019 and 2020 that drew a convoy of 1,100 trucks from across the state to oppose cap-and-trade legislation.
Both groups share the same roots. Jeffery Leavy, a log truck driver from Clatskanie, is the president of ONRI and was one of the founding members of #TimberUnity. Leavy rebranded the association as ONRI on Feb. 3 following a trademark dispute with the #TimberUnity political action committee.
The rally in Salem was an opportunity to introduce the group's 11 board members, and included speakers opposing a litany of grievances — from mask mandates to proposed new restrictions on farming, ranching, mining and logging.
"We've been shut out of the Capitol for two years," Leavy said, referring to COVID-19 closures. "Our voices haven't been heard."
Members pointed to the Private Forest Accord — negotiated between environmental groups and the timber industry — as a blow to small-scale loggers and landowners. The deal would widen no-harvest buffers along streams, and calls for a "habitat conservation plan" for protected species in private forests within five years.
The Legislature is now considering Senate Bill 1501 requiring the state Board of Forestry to adopt the rules by Nov. 30.
A companion bill, SB 1502, would create tax credits for small landowners to meet the more rigorous standards, compensating them for unharvested timber.
Mike Pihl, who owns a logging company in Vernonia, said the rules strip landowners of the right to cut timber on their own property.
"What we are doing is already right," he said. "We have to keep fighting."
ONRI also opposes a bill that would turn the 93,000-acre Elliott State Forest into a research forest managed by Oregon State University.
Board member Jen Hamaker said the state is making it harder for natural resource-based businesses to remain viable by imposing increasingly stringent regulations.
"We're a natural resources state," Hamaker said. "Why they keep on shutting us down, why they keep on encroaching on us, why they keep restricting us and regulating us and taxing us on it is beyond me."
Dave Sullivan, a retired OSU business professor and president of the Oregon Advocates for School Trust Lands, said he is suing the state for "gross illegal mismanagement" of the Elliott State Forest. He spoke at the rally, saying the forest had 600 million board-feet of timber when the state acquired it in 1930.
Today, he said, it has between 2.5 billion and 3 billion board-feet — more than four times as much timber.
"When you pack that much timber onto a small area, (come) August when there's an east wind, if there's a spark anywhere, we don't know how to stop that kind of wildfire," Sullivan said. "We're just setting us all up for a fatal catastrophe."
Leavy encouraged supporters to join ONRI, contact their legislators and push back against the state's Democratic supermajority.
"This is just the start," he said. "We will continue this fight."