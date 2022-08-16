Sagebrush ecosystems, such as we find in the more arid sections of the Pacific Northwest, have evolved over time with fire as a normal factor. However, more recent conditions have resulted in higher fire fuel loads, longer fire seasons and more major fire events.

Researchers with Oregon State University, the Interagency Fire Zone and the Fields-Andrews Rangeland Fire Protection Association in Southeastern Oregon studied ways to improve both response and suppression of wildfires in that area. Here are some of their findings as reported in the June 2022 issue of Rangelands, a publication of the Society for Range Management.

Doug Warnock, retired from Washington State University Extension, lives on a ranch in the Touchet River Valley where he writes about and teaches grazing management. He can be contacted at dwarnockgreenerpastures@gmail.com.

