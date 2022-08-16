Sagebrush ecosystems, such as we find in the more arid sections of the Pacific Northwest, have evolved over time with fire as a normal factor. However, more recent conditions have resulted in higher fire fuel loads, longer fire seasons and more major fire events.
Researchers with Oregon State University, the Interagency Fire Zone and the Fields-Andrews Rangeland Fire Protection Association in Southeastern Oregon studied ways to improve both response and suppression of wildfires in that area. Here are some of their findings as reported in the June 2022 issue of Rangelands, a publication of the Society for Range Management.
Annual grass invasion, a changing climate and land use effects have each contributed to this trend of greater fire hazard on current rangelands. The increase in the early growing annual grasses, such as cheatgrass and medusahead, has caused the fuel load to become mature and dry as much as four weeks earlier than before. This increased the amount of fire fuel. Previously there were more perennials and later maturing annual plants, which made for later maturity and a shorter period of fire danger.
Improving response to wildfire through earlier detection can make a significant difference in outcome. Southeastern Oregon is a remote area with complex topography, which makes fire detection and timely response more difficult.
Over 95% of all wildfire starts are contained in the initial attack. The 5% that escape are costlier and pose more danger to humans and resources. In recent years, early detection technologies have helped improve the ability to respond in a timely and efficient manner.
In sagebrush ecosystems, invasive annual grasses and other plants with low moisture content and those with volatile oils, such as sagebrush, rabbitbrush and western juniper, provide big challenges for wildfire managers.
Fire weather and existing fuels drive fire behavior, so having more crews, dozers, air tankers or water tenders does not necessarily result in better control or containment.
Fuel breaks are effective in disrupting fuel continuity, reducing fuel accumulation and fire volatility. They also increase the proportion of plants with high moisture content. By reducing flame intensity and the rate of spread, fuel breaks increase the suppression rate and help to reduce the impact of wildfires in sagebrush ecosystems.
Fuel breaks can be made by mowing, discing, chemical application, targeted grazing, or prescribed fire. Vegetative fuel breaks use strips of plants with a higher fire resistance, such as crested wheatgrass or forage kochia.
In recent years, private landowners have played a larger role in wildfire response in Southeastern Oregon. Many of them have land adjacent to the Bureau of Land Management property and are leasing BLM land for cattle grazing. They are very familiar with the land and have a stake in keeping fire damage to a minimum in this area. They have formed Rangeland Fire Protection Associations that work with the BLM and other agencies in planning and conducting programs and practices to lower the danger and damage from wildfires.
The improved wildland fire response and suppression in Southeastern Oregon helps to protect this area from transitioning to invasive annual grass populations that result from wildfire events and helps in keeping the current sagebrush ecosystem intact. Timely and effective fire suppression will aid in slowing the spread of invasive annual grasses and reducing the frequency of severe fires over time. More information on the Rangeland Fire Protection Associations can be found online.
Doug Warnock, retired from Washington State University Extension, lives on a ranch in the Touchet River Valley where he writes about and teaches grazing management. He can be contacted at dwarnockgreenerpastures@gmail.com.