The grant application period is open for public or higher education programs that advance the state’s livestock industry. Applications are due Nov. 1.
The Idaho Cattle Foundation will recommend grant recipients to the Idaho State Board of Education. Funding comes from the proceeds of the Unclaimed Livestock Account.
Past grants have helped programs including agricultural education and research projects under the care of University of Idaho, as well as Mackay High School’s agricultural education department.
The foundation was set up by the Idaho Cattle Association.
Applications for the grants are available at www.idahocattlefoundation.org .
For more information, visit the website or call (208) 343-1615.