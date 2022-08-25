West-central Idaho ranchers continue to push cattle away from the Four Corners Fire in an effort to minimize their losses.

Marlin Wolfe, whose family ranches in the Crane Creek area about 12 miles east of Midvale, said ranch personnel Aug. 23 rode the fire’s northwest section and moved cattle out to the north. They found about 25 cow-calf pairs. So far, they have been forced to euthanize only two animals.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you