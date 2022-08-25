West-central Idaho ranchers continue to push cattle away from the Four Corners Fire in an effort to minimize their losses.
Marlin Wolfe, whose family ranches in the Crane Creek area about 12 miles east of Midvale, said ranch personnel Aug. 23 rode the fire’s northwest section and moved cattle out to the north. They found about 25 cow-calf pairs. So far, they have been forced to euthanize only two animals.
On Aug. 25, his son, Brock, and a Forest Service regional conservationist drove utility vehicles into part of the fire area and found about 20 more cattle. Some were moving north, out of the fire area, and some were in a green-grass location the fire had already passed by.
Wolfe said the ranchers can access the fire area with Forest Service personnel to look for cattle as fire conditions and safety considerations allow.
The fire stood at 8,752 acres and was 11% contained. Acreage increased by 4.7% in the past day.
Lightning started the fire Aug. 13 west of Cascade Reservoir. The timber and grass fire is burning parts of Adams, Gem and Valley counties in the Payette and Boise national forests.
Officials said potential for fire spread remained high on the south and east sides. More southward spread was likely.
Crews aimed to continue to secure north and west perimeters and establish a containment line in the southern area.
South to southwest winds were expected to move the fire northeast. Structures near the reservoir remained threatened.
Lisa Wilkolak, fire information officer with Great Basin Incident Management Team 4, said the fire grew by 393 acres in the most recent 24 hours.
“Yesterday, we had hotter, drier conditions and windier weather than in the previous couple of days,” Wilkolak said.
She said fire managers expected similar conditions Aug. 25, when keeping the fire within containment lines to protect the Campbell Creek community was a priority. Expected lower temperatures and higher humidity on Aug. 27-28 would make fuels less receptive to fire.
The fire had 724 people working on it.
