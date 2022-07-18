Foster Farms chicken plant

A Foster Farms processing plant.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press File

CRESWELL, Ore. — Officials at Foster Farms say the poultry company has no plans to reopen its shuttered chicken processing plant here, despite applying with state regulators to renew the facility's wastewater management permit. 

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality intends to reissue the permit, which was last issued in 2015. It allows the plant to discharge treated wastewater into an unnamed tributary of Camas Swale Creek in the Willamette River watershed.

