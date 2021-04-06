Environmentalists on Monday asked a judge in Spokane to bar a century-old Central Washington ranch from turning out more than 3,000 sheep this spring in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
WildEarth Guardians and the Western Watersheds Project claim that S. Martinez Livestock's sheep threaten bighorn sheep with deadly Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae, a pathogen harmless to domestic sheep.
A government lawyer ridiculed the environmentalists' evaluation of the risk as "comically unscientific." The ranch says the suit poses an "existential crisis."
After the 2 1/2-hour video hearing, U.S. District Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson said she would consider the arguments and issue a written ruling.
Martinez Livestock has been grazing sheep in the national forest since the 1930s, according to a declaration by Mark Martinez, whose sheepherder grandfather immigrated to the U.S. in 1920.
He and his younger brother, Nick Martinez, say the ranch's grazing schedule has been developed over generations. The ranch is the last to graze sheep in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The ranch hires seven Peruvian sheepherders.
"To some extent, we represent the last of a unique kind of sheep producer in Washington state," Mark Martinez stated.
Historically, the ranch grazed 10,000 sheep in the forest, but that number has dwindled, largely to avoid bighorn sheep, according to court records. The ranch turned out 4,750 sheep on six allotments in 2020.
WildEarth and Western Watersheds want the court to close off four more allotments, which are within 10 miles of the Cleman Mountain herd. A bighorn sheep in the herd tested positive for the fatal bacteria in October. It's unknown how the animal was infected.
The environmentalists' expert consultant, retired U.S. Forest Service bighorn sheep biologist Tim Schommer, declared in a court document that the domestic sheep pose a "high risk" to bighorn herds.
He pointed to a "risk of contact" model, acknowledging that direct evidence of domestic sheep infecting bighorn sheep "does not often exist."
The only way to significantly reduce the danger was to keep sheep in the open and under close watch in "non-bighorn sheep habitat," Schommer stated.
"In my opinion, it is inappropriate to wait for a die-off of bighorns before deciding to increase effective separation," he said.
Assistant Attorney General John Drake, representing the U.S. Forest Service, said the "risk of contact" model assumes that every time a bighorn sheep steps onto an allotment, it's in danger.
The model doesn't consider the odds a bighorn sheep and domestic sheep will come into contact or for how long or whether the domestic sheep is infected, he said. "It's just essentially a shot in the dark."
Bighorn sheep are not a federal or state protected species. The environmentalists' attorney, Elizabeth Potter, said protecting the "iconic" bighorn sheep outweighs any interests the ranch has or inconvenience it will face.
The suit was filed against the Forest Service. Martinez Livestock intervened.
The ranch's attorney, Caroline Lobdell, said that finding another place to graze the sheep would be a "gigantic" economic and logistical problem.
"We're within spitting distance of when the sheep turn out, your honor," she said.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife established the Cleman Mountain herd by introducing bighorn sheep into the area. The department has drawn from the herd to stock other areas.
In his declaration, Mark Martinez said the ranch has managed its sheep to avoid contact with the herd. He said he knew of no case of bighorn sheep mingling with his sheep on the allotments involved in the suit.