Colville allotment (copy)

Cows graze in the Colville National Forest in northeast Washington. The U.S. Forest Service and Public Lands Council have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at boosting rangeland data collection and sharing.

 Colville National Forest

The U.S. Forest Service and the Public Lands Council, an organization that advocates for ranchers whose livestock graze on public lands, have signed a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, aimed at boosting rangeland data collection and sharing.

The five-year agreement provides a path for ranchers and local Forest Service officials to more easily collect and share data on rangeland health. The goal is to ensure better, more data-driven management of national forests and grasslands.

