Cows graze in the Colville National Forest in northeast Washington. The U.S. Forest Service and Public Lands Council have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at boosting rangeland data collection and sharing.
The U.S. Forest Service and the Public Lands Council, an organization that advocates for ranchers whose livestock graze on public lands, have signed a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, aimed at boosting rangeland data collection and sharing.
The five-year agreement provides a path for ranchers and local Forest Service officials to more easily collect and share data on rangeland health. The goal is to ensure better, more data-driven management of national forests and grasslands.
The MOU could benefit ranchers in several ways, including by putting permittees "in a better position to demonstrate the value of grazing," said Kaitlynn Glover, executive director of the Public Lands Council and the National Cattlemen's Beef Association Natural Resources.
Glover gave several examples of how pooled grazing data could be beneficial.
Forest Service officials use a variety of tools to monitor allotments, but Glover said the agency does not always have the capacity — in funding, staff and technology — to collect data quickly.
For example, after a wildfire, understaffed Forest Service departments might take a while to get out to grazing allotments to collect data on post-fire land restoration.
Some ranchers use landscape monitoring tools, such as remote sensing software and soil sampling technologies, that could be useful to the Forest Service in this context. But because ranchers operate outside the agency, their data has generally been unusable.
The new MOU agreement changes that. It allows ranchers to collect data using methods and tools approved by the Forest Service and to voluntarily submit that data to the agency.
Ranchers will not be required to submit data; it will be done on a voluntary-only basis and the Forest Service will be required to protect data privacy.
In the hypothetical post-wildfire example, a rancher could collect data showing whether a landscape is ready to be grazed again and submit it to the Forest Service, speeding up the monitoring process and "evidence-based" decision-making.
"Data drives every decision a grazing permittee makes, and shared data will improve the relationship between permittees and agency officials," said Mark Roeber, president of the Public Lands Council.
The big win for agriculture is that the MOU represents trust between the U.S. Forest Service and ranchers, said Glover, because it means the agency is willing to use farmers' data so long as it is collected within the Forest Service's internal standards.
"We're really excited to see the Forest Service affirm the value of the data and knowledge that permittees have," said Glover.
Forest Service chief Randy Moore said the MOU "signifies our continued commitment to work cooperatively with our permittees and to build trust.…"
Critics have questioned the new arrangement.
Erik Molvar, executive director of Western Watersheds Project, an environmental organization critical of grazing, said his organization would prefer to see a third party — neither the Forest Service nor the permittee — do monitoring.
Molvar said the Forest Service has been inconsistent in monitoring. He is also critical of ranchers self-reporting the health status of public lands, which he said presents a conflict of interest.
"What we really need is an independent, science-based monitoring agency to provide objective and consistent monitoring of public land health so we can stem the tide of invasive weed expansion and damage to native ecosystems…," he said.
The Forest Service and pro-grazing organizations say their methods are thorough, objective and evidence-based.
The MOU will remain in effect until January 2027.
