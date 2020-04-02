Direct access to GPS locations of collared wolves would give ranchers another non-lethal tool for separating wolfpacks and cattle on U.S. Forest Service allotments in northeast Washington, a Colville National Forest official said Thursday.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife withholds the raw data picked up from radio collars until July 16. Until then, pups are in dens and vulnerable to poaching, according to the department.
Travis Fletcher, the national forest's staff officer for range management, said ranchers could be trusted with the data.
"The information should be put in the hands of the people who are expected to do all they can to prevent conflict," he said in an interview.
Fish and Wildlife's black-out policy came up this week during a two-day video conference of the department's Wolf Advisory Group. The department has no plans to alter the policy this year, Fish and Wildlife wolf coordinator Julia Smith said.
Fish and Wildlife tells ranchers if radio signals show a den is on their grazing allotment, Smith said. Although the department doesn't reveal the exact spot, ranchers are told the area the pack has denned, she said.
"We'll keep on trying to be a resource and do our best," Smith said.
The Colville National Forest has been a hot spot for wolf attacks on cattle, occasionally leading Fish and Wildlife to shoot wolves. Gov. Jay Inslee has repeatedly said culling wolves in the Kettle River Range is "unacceptable." The department has promised to find new ways to prevent conflicts between wolves and cattle and have a plan by May 1.
Southeast Washington rancher Samee Charriere, a member of Fish and Wildlife's advisory group, said the department should change its policy to allow ranchers who want the GPS data to have it earlier.
Charriere said she's turning out cows blind in June to the Grouse Flats pack's territory. The pack attacked enough cattle for Fish and Wildlife to shoot one wolf last year.
"We don't want to put our cows around a den. That's poor husbandry," Charriere said.
After the black-out period, ranchers can see the raw GPS data if they agree not to share it. By then, cattle have been grazing in the Colville National Forest for about six weeks.
Cows already have eaten down some pastures, and ranchers and the Forest Service have fewer places to move cattle away from wolves, Fletcher said.
"Once the cows are out there, the path is kind of set," he said. "At that point, we've lost some flexibility."
The Forest Service also doesn't have access to the raw data.
"I don't know if us having it would make a big difference," Fletcher said. "I think the most important thing would be for our permittees to have it so they can adapt and plan prior to cows going on the national forest."
Conservation Northwest policy director Paula Swedeen said the Fish and Wildlife black-out policy is "OK if there is good communication."
"The whole conservation community wants to see ranchers have the ability to know where dens or rendezvous sites are so they can avoid them," she said.