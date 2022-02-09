The iconic "Beef — It’s What’s For Dinner" brand announced a new partnership with football commentator and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo at the 2022 Cattle Industry Convention.
The partnership, which will last one year and tap into Romo’s vast fanbase, will promote all things beef — from beef nutrition, to how beef is raised and beef’s great taste.
“Kicking off this partnership in early 2022 is the perfect time to gear up for summer nutrition and grilling, spending time with friends and family and of course, tailgating,” said Sarah Reece, senior executive director of brand marketing at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
“From his nutrition expertise to his love of beef and family, Romo is the perfect spokesperson for the brand,” she said.
“I’m really excited to be your new spokesperson,” Romo said.
“Me, my wife and the kids eat beef all the time, and I think we’re going to eat it even more if that’s even possible at this point. Hearty and sustainable beef is my new team,” he said.
In addition to the general consumer appeal associated with celebrity spokespeople, Romo will be featured promoting beef in photo and video advertisements on digital and traditional media platforms.
Additionally, social media content will be developed and promoted posts across the "Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner." social channels and on Romo’s personal pages.
The brand is managed by NCBA and funded by the Beef Checkoff.
